A male adult driver was killed in a fatal traffic collision at Main and Locust on Wednesday morning, Porterville Police reported.
On Wednesday shortly after 8 a.m. Porterville Police Officers responded to the intersection of Main Street and Locust Avenue regarding a two vehicle traffic collision. Upon arrival at the scene Officers located a GMC pickup truck and a Ford Mustang which had just been involved in a collision.
The driver of the GMC pickup truck, an adult male, was found within his vehicle and sustained major injuries as a result of the collision. The driver of the GMC pickup truck died at the scene.
A 19 year-old female, who was identified as the driver of the Mustang, and her 21 year-old female passenger, sustained moderate injuries as a result of the collision and were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.
Evidence located at the scene indicated the driver of the GMC pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Locust Avenue when he failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection and collided with the Ford Mustang, which was northbound on Main Street.
The investigation is still ongoing. PPD stated it’s unknown if drugs or alcohol played a role in the collision.
Anyone with information regarding the traffic collision is encourage to call Corporal M. Aguillon at (559) 782-7400.