Porterville Police reported a fatal collision happened at Plano and Highway 190 on Tuesday night.
On Monday at approximately 7:20 p.m., Porterville Police Officers responded to the intersection of Plano Street and Highway 190 regarding an injury traffic collision. Upon arrival, Officers discovered two vehicles in the intersection that had sustained major collision damage.
The investigation revealed a 65 year-old driver was traveling southbound on Plano Street at Highway 190. Evidence located at the scene indicated the driver failed to stop for a red light at the intersection and was broadsided by a motorist who was traveling westbound on Highway 190.
The 65 year-old driver was transported to a local hospital for treatment, but later died. One passenger involved in the collision sustained moderate injuries.
As of Wednesday night it’s unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in this collision. The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this matter is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400.