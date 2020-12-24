A state panel evaluating who should be next in line to receive COVID-19 vaccines has recommended the next group of those who should be vaccinated are essential workers, seniors and teachers.
That's the recommendation made by the state's community vaccine advisory panel on Wednesday. The recommendation is similar to one made on Sunday by a federal advisory panel. That panel endorsed “frontline essential workers” as among the groups who should be next in line to receive the vaccine.
Essential workers such as grocery store clerks, first responders would be among the next groups to receive the vaccine. Seniors 75 and older would also be among those to be in that group to be vaccinated. Teachers are in that group as well.
California has come up with a tiered system on when different groups of people will receive the vaccine. At a recent Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting, Tulare County Health and Human Services Director Tim Lutz estimated it could be until the spring before teachers could be vaccinated.
But it's now estimated vaccinations of frontline workers, teachers and seniors could begin as soon as mid-to-late January, according to the proposal from the state's committee.
Right now, health care providers who provide direct care to COVID-19 patients are the first ones to receive a vaccine.
The proposal for the next round of vaccines will be refined and is expected to be approved by Governor Gavin Newsom's administration next week.
At a recent County Board of Supervisors meeting concern was expressed when teachers could receive the vaccine. Supervisor Eddie Valero also asked if there was any flexibility as far as possibly vaccinating farmworkers and those who work in the food industry sooner.
Vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are being distributed right now. Both those vaccines require two doses. The Pfizer vaccine is taken 21 days apart and the Moderna vaccine is taken 28 days apart.
It's hoped Johnson and Johnson will be coming forward with a vaccine that requires just one dose as soon as January. It's hoped by the end of February California will receive 12.5 million vaccines.
The next group to receive vaccines would be those working in education and child care, emergency services, food and agriculture and those 75 and older. As many as 8.5 million Californian could qualify as the next group to be eligible for vaccines.
Essential workers at high risk of exposure to COVID-19 not in the first group such as those in critical manufacturing, transportation and logistics industries would be in the second group.
After the second group, the third tier of those who would be vaccinated would be seniors ages 65 to 74 with medical conditions or disabilities that place them at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19. That represents 6.5 million Californians. Those who are incarcerated or homeless are also included in the upcoming second group.
It's hoped a large group of Californians can be vaccinated by the end of February. The third tier would include those ages 65-75, those older than 16 at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19 and the rest of essential workers at high risk to exposure to the coronavirus such as those in communications, finance or the water industry. They could be vaccinated as soon as February.