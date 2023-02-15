The Farmpalooza Tour, so to speak, got underway on Tuesday as a Congressional delegation was at the World Ag Expo at Tulare's International Agr-Center to hold a listening session to receive input on the development of this year's farm bill.
The listening session was the first of sessions the Congressional delegation will hold across the country to receive input when it comes to what should be put in the farm bill. The farm bill shapes the country's agricultural policies and includes 12 titles ranging from Title IX, nutrition, to crop insurance, trade and research.
Numerous farmers and others from the agricultural industry were given the chance on Tuesday to present what they believe should be the priorities when it comes to the farm bill. While water of course was a major issue, a number of priorities addressed throughout the session included crop insurance, nutrition, trade and research against pests and diseases.
The needs of specialty crops and the need for crop insurance for specialty crops was also adddress throughout the session. And while not directly affected by the farm bill the need for immigration reform and making sure agriculture has a legal and stable workforce was also addressed.
Agricultural Committee Chairman in the U.S. House of Representatives Glenn Thompson led the session. Other members of Congress who participated in the session included three members of Congress from Central California, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, David Valadao and Jim Costa.
The farm bill is taken up every five years in Congress and the 2018 farm bill expires in September. In his opening remarks when it comes to the development of the 2023 Farm Bill,, McCarthy said about the 2018 Farm Bill it “was the hardest bill to pass.” At the end of the session Congressman Jimmy Panetta noted the 2018 farm bill initially failed to pass.
In his opening remarks McCarthy said the farm bill needs to make sure the U.S. agricultural industry can be competitive, stating “Our products are better. Our opportunities are better,” and that the farm bill needs to make sure that remains the case.
He did say “we need water to make it happen.” He also addressed trade saying with a fair playing field “we can win.”
In his opening remarks Costa address food security. “Food security is national security,” said Costa, noting California exports 44 percent of its agricultural products.
He also addressed the need for programs such as the school lunch and breakfast program, which is part of the farm bill, when it comes to food security for the working poor, childre and the elderly. “Kids can learn when they have a good lunch or good breakfast,” he said.
California Farm Bureau president Jamie Johansson talked about the many issues that have impacted agriculture in many years including supply chain issues, wildfires, COVID and inflation, which has led to permanently closed farms That's why he said it was vital improved crop insurance was address in the upcoming farm bill, noting many farmers don't have crop insurance.
He said while there have been ad hoc federal assistance programs, many in agriculture had to wait up to three years for assistance. “Many family businesses can't afford to wait that long,” he said.
Another issues that was brought up when it comes to crop insurance is farmers who lease land should be discriminated against as opposed to farmers who own their land.
Johansson said another priority of the California Farm Bureau was forest management as he noted California alone has 38 million dead trees. Better forest management that provides more water was also a theme at the session.
He also said the California Farm Bureau recognizes the “significant role of the nutrition title of any farm bill.” That was also a theme throughout as a number of speakers stated funding for such programs to help those facing food insecurity such as SNAP need to remain at adequate levels in the farm bill.
Another one of the speakers, State Assemblyman Vince Fong from Bakersfield also addressed many of the issues that were addressed throughout the session, covering the needs for water, research to fight pests and diseases, the SNAP program and crop insurance.
When it comes to agricultural research programs a University of California representative stated the farm bill needs to address the need to upgrade agricultural research facilities. She said over the years $11 billion has had to be allocated for deferred maintenance to maintain aging facilities which is putting the U.S. at a disadvatage. She added a new pest is identified in California every five weeks. “It's really frightening,” she said.
She also addressed an issue that has also been one of Costa's and that's how areas are identified as rural and metropolitan. Tulare County is actually identified as a metropolitan area which is “quite ludicrous” the UC representative said.
“It affects how resources are allocated” to agriculture, she said, when it comes to if an area is identified as rural or metropolitan.
Alyssa Houtby of California Citrus Mutual also addressed the disease, huanglongbing, HLB, which has devastated the Florida citrus crop in the past. She talked about the importance of finding a cure for the disease.
There has been $25 million dedicated to research in fighting HLB in the farm bill in the past and Houtby said that funding needs to be maintained.
When it comes to fair trade there was a consensus expressed during the session that funding for the Marketing Assessment Program when promotes the export of agricultural products should be doubled from $200 million to $400 million.
Conservation was also an issue addressed which included the Environmental Qualities Incentive Program, EQUIP, which provides funding to those in agriculture when it comes to conservation. One farmer noted since agricultural burning will no longer be allowed in California after 2024, funding for the EQUIP program in the farm bill should be increased from $37 million to $50 million to help with the additional cost of tree removal.
That same farmer also spoke up on behalf of farmworkers or as he put it farm families noting one farmworker could work in the fields and another in a packinghouse and said measures should be taken to make sure the “splitting of families” doesn't happen.
Others on the behalf of such specialty crops as camelina and hemp were also at the session asking for support of those crops in the farm bill.