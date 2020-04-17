A farm labor contractor who says he has more than 40 years of experience has expressed concern about how field workers will be protected against COVID-19 with the harvesting season for many crops such as cherries coming up this spring or early summer.
Rogelio Ortiz, who works as farm labor contractor overseeing crews who pick cherries, says not enough is being done to protect field workers. Unlike other crops such oranges, those who work in the fields and those who pick cherries work in a lot more close proximity.
Ortiz said it’s not uncommon for 8-10 field workers who work in the cherries to be less than six inches apart. That obviously won’t be possible this cherry season. “You cannot do that any more,” Ortiz said.
It will obviously be needed to keep field workers farther apart, which means the harvesting will be slower. Ortiz estimates harvesting that normally takes 25 days should take 35 days this cherry season. “It only takes a little more time,” said Ortiz about keeping field workers safe.
But he added there will be much more needed to be done to keep field workers safe. “There’s a lot of things,” he said. “There’s not just one thing. Theres’s A to Z.”
Ortiz said he’s spent two months investigating with professionals on measures that need to be taken to lower field workers’ exposure to COVID-19.
“As a farm labor contractor, this is of major concern to me as the cherry season is starting back up, and will remain a concern for many fruit seasons to come,” he said. “It is our obligation to instruct workers on precautions and instructions on how to best avoid the pandemic while conducting their essential work.”
Ortiz said masks and gloves will not be enough. “There’s a lot of little things,” said Ortiz about keeping field workers safe. “There’s a lot of things they have to follow.”
Such as paid employees who monitor restroom use and break time. He also said field workers will wear the same clothes two to three days at a time and that can no longer be allowed. He added people come from places such as Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Mexico to pick cherries.
“There will be a lot of people sick,” said Ortiz if precautions aren’t taken. “This is for all the ranchers and packing houses because in the future there will be many lawsuits for not taking proper action to protect our workers now.
“Right now it’s a different ball game. We’ve got a big problem, I’m telling you, take it from me.”
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration essentially classifies field workers as medium exposure risk right below those such as health workers who are classified as very high exposure risk.
OSHA has prepared a booklet on guidance on preparing workplaces for COVID-19 and it can be found here: https://www.osha.gov/Publications/OSHA3990.pdf