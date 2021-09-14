The Porterville Public Library's Adult Learning Center invites literacy tutors, adult learnings and their families along with the community to its Family Literacy Day event to be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, September 25 at Centennial Park.
There will be a variety of organizations with booths, including: Family Health Care Network with free hemoglobin, glucose and blood pressure screenings; Friends of the Library with free books for adults, teens and children; Galaxy Theater with information and a poster and popcorn giveaway; Grocery Outlet with information and giveways.
City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Services with information and giveaways; Porterville Public Library with information and the Spin 'n' Win Wheel; Porterville Fire Department; Porterville Police Department; and KTIP the Bonita radio station FM 101.3.
There will also be a book walk with children's books.
For more information visit www.facebook.com/portervillelibrary or call (559) 784-0177.