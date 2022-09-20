The City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Services will hold its annual Family Literacy Day from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, September 24 at Centennial Park.
In celebration of Adult Literacy Awareness Month, the Porterville Library's Adult Learning Center invites the community to the event. The focus of Adult Literacy Awareness Month is to expand awarenees for the need for adult literacy services in communities and to reach out to recruit tutors and volunteers.
Vendors with booths at the event will include: Porterville Library, Central California Family Crisis Center, Friends of the Library, Parenting Network, Migrant Education, Porterville Unified School District Pathways, City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Services, Porterville College, Starbucks, Galaxy 9 Theatre, Family Health Care Network and EV Insurance Solutions.
For more information visit www.facebook.com/portervillelibrary or call (559) 784-0177.