Family Health Care Network is offering testing for COVID-19 to those who are eligible. All new and existing patients are welcome.
Those who want to know if they're eligible can call (559) 781-8444. A provider will then call at a scheduled time to set up a visit. Symptoms will be evaluated via phone or video. An FHCN provider will be able to prescribe medication for symptoms and determine if one meets the criteria to come for drive-thru COVID-19 testing.
For all other appointments call 877-960-3426.