The Central California Family Crisis Center will hold its 22nd annual Candlelight Vigil in support of domestic violence victims, beginning at 5:30 p.m. October 20 at Centennial Park.
Domestic Violence Awareness Month, DVAM, has been observed across the U.S. In October since 1987. Traditionally, DVAM is a time to raise awareness about the prevalence and cost of domestic violence, the need for prevention and the availability of services for victims of abuse. The purpose of DVAM events across the country is to remember those who have suffered and died from domestic violence and to celebrate the work that continues to end domestic violence.
The community is welcome to join CCFCC beginning at 5:30 p.m. October 20 at Centennial Park and to view the "Clothesline Art Project" while listening to light music. Those attending will also have the chance to visit the information booths sponsored by local agencies.
The Candlelight Vigil ceremony will officially begin at 6:30 p.m. The resource fair and art exhibit will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
In an effort to be trauma informed, CCFCC is asking for the community’s assistance in collecting names of family members or friends whose lives were taken by intimate partner violence. These names will be used at the Candlelight Vigil Ceremony and event program in commemoration.
In addition, CCFCC plans to create a poster for the event. To submit a name for the event or for more information on the "Clothesline Art Project" and Vigil contact Kayla Kelley, kkelley@ccfamilycrisis.org or Andrea Morales, amorales@ccfamilycrisis.org.
CCFCC was founded in 1977 by Mary Baker to provide a safe haven for victims of domestic violence and homelessness. For more than 45 years, CCFCC has kept her vision alive by developing programs and offering services that most effectively meet the demands of the local community.