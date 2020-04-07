Legal advocates with the Family Crisis Center said they're accepting Domestic Violence Restraining Order cases by appointment only. Those who are looking to file restraining orders for domestic violence are asked to call the office to be transferred to a case manager.
The legal advocates will do the intake portion of the process over the phone and then schedule an in-person appointment. The Family Crisis Center will then take care of all the paperwork and send it over to the court. Once the court mails the paper work back, another appointment will be made for documentation review.
Family Crisis Center is also providing services to the homeless. If a homeless individual calls the Family Crisis Center, they will be transferred to their case manager.
If there are any questions regarding the services Family Crisis Center is still providing, or to speak with a legal advocate about filing a domestic violence restraining order, please call (559) 781-7462.