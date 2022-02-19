The families of fallen firefighters Porterville Fire Captain Raymond Figueroa and Patrick Jones have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the companies who made the safety equipment they used, claiming the equipment was faulty.
The Fresno Bee and Channel 30 news first reported the lawsuit on Friday. Figueroa and Jones were killed in the February 18, 2020 fire that destroyed the Porterville Public Library.
Attorney Browne Greene of Santa Monica has filed the lawsuit seeking financial damages against several companies that made the Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus, SCBA, and Personal Alert Safety System that Figueroa and Jones used. The lawsuit alleges there were problems with both when they were used by Figueroa and Jones during the fire.
Among the companies responsible for the equipment that are being sued are Scott Technologies, 3M, Municipal Emergency Services and Allstar Fire Equipment. The suit alleges negligence, wrongful death and that the equipment was defective.
Last year a Serious Accident Review Team issued a report detailing what went wrong with the communications when it came to Figueroa's and Jones' response to the fire and made recommendations. While the report didn't specifically refer to the equipment it note the critical breakdowns in communications that may have led to Figueroa's and Jones' deaths was a matter of seconds. The report does not the times reported didn't match the times that were supposed to be given on the breathing apparatuses.
And the report also noted Figueroa's and Jones' issues with breathing while responding to the fire. Greene said the equipment Figueroa and Jones used was supposed to last 40 minutes, but only lasted 12 minutes.
The lawsuit also states the Person Alert Safety System, PASS, that gives out an audible alarm and flashing light to help find firefighters in distress failed Figueroa and Jones.
“PASS devices are supposed to be able to sense movement, or lack thereof, and activate an alarm as well as flashing lights to help guide rescue personnel to the location of the lost, trapped, disoriented firefighters or any firefighter in need of rescue and assistance,” the lawsuit stated.
Greene also said the companies have been sued over similar issues before in Texas, New York and Philadelphia.