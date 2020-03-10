At the 2020 CMEA band and orchestra section of the Festival that took place on Thursday and Friday at the Buck Shaffer Porterville Memorial Auditorium, the music would have given you an instant face lift.
Especially on Friday morning, when the high school bands and orchestras were playing, beginning with the Strathmore Spartan Band, which was large and impressive and directed by Nicholas Walters. The band played a rousing march piece that was reflective at the same time, that was called “His Honor,” that was written after the tragedy of 9/11.
The next piece was slow and reflective, and lyrical called Old Churches. Last came “Hypnotic Memories” which was a really exciting piece of music to listen to and watch the band perform. A gorgeous performance.
All of the performances from the bands, orchestras, symphonies, and wind ensembles during the day were wonderful. Mission Oak Concert Band played music which was exciting and upbeat, followed by a performance by Harmony Magnet Academy Symphoniy Orchestra, playing Mozart Symphony 40 in G Minor, conducted by its new music director Xander Smith, with his debut performance at the CMEA, according to Walters.
Jeff Brown, Principal of HMA said the students just love Smith and are lucky to have him as their band director.
Walters led the HMA Symphony Orchestra with music by the composer Borodin, “On the Steppes of Central Asia,” which was melodic and gorgeous.
Listening to all the bands and orchestras from the middle schools and an elementary school, or two, when the high school students play there’s a definite difference and level of maturity in their playing.
After the HMA orchestra, multiple bands played from around the valley.
Summit Charter Collegiate Academy Band from the Burton School District, was directed by Donna Steigleder, and the band, dressed in resplendent green uniforms performed a wonderful older march called “Pan American.” Afterwards the band played a melodic piece of music called Adagio, and then On The Wings of Swallows, which was magnificent.
What a wonderful and varied mix of music for the high school students and the bands to show off their talent and musical abilities.
Parents, grandparents, friends and siblings of students dropped into the auditorium all day, and every single performance was filmed by the directors.
After the Summit Charter performance, the Monache Marauder Band performed at least three pieces of music, one of which was lengthy and varied in style. It was called American Barnyard, which the audience was crazy about.
After the performance ended and there was a break for lunch, students started screaming and yelling in the courtyard of the auditorium. A bystander suggested they might have received a “Superior.”
After the lunch break Granite Hills Concert Band performed the High School Cadet March written by John Phillip Souza, and other pieces of music.
Following the performance by GHHS, bands from Sanger, Exeter, and Tulare Western played, as well as a tremendous performance by the Sanger High Wind Ensemble.
Then the last highlight of the festival. Porterville High School’s Panther band performed an energetic march conducted by band director Clark Keele, followed by a multi-movement concerto which was fabulous. Afterwards the band played another piece of music that was an interesting and involving piece of music.
The PHS Band ended its performance with loud applause from the audience, and Keele said the band would continue with sight reading music the band students had never played before, which the judges would then judge them on their reading.
At press time the ratings for the various area bands weren’t available.