An “extraordinary effort” has been made by city staff to save life and property when it comes to the flooding.
That was the statement made by Porterville City Manager John Lollis at a special Porterville City Council meeting on Friday. The meeting was held so the council could officially approve a license for the use of the Porterville National Guard armory as a temporary emergency shelter for those impacted by the flooding.
The council approved the license unanimously. A Verbal Order of the Commanding Officer from the California State Military allowed for the armory to begin to be used as a temporary shelter on Wednesday.
The Porterville College gym had been used as a temporary shelter since the flooding caused by the March 10 storm. But with upcoming activities coming at the college the shelter had to be transitioned from PC to another location.
Due to its proximity to PC and the fact it didn't have an impact on any other facilities, the armory was chosen and the transition was made on Wednesday.
Numerous individuals have been credited with making the transition possible, including City councilman Greg Meister, State Senators Shannon Grove and Melissa Hurtado, U.S. Congressman David Valadao, State Assemblyman Devon Mathis, Tulare County Fifth District Supervisor and board chairman Dennis Townsend and Donnie Moore and Amy Graybehl of the City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Services. City staff were also praised in their efforts to make the armory ready to be used as shelter.
The shelter is currently the only one in Tulare County and as of Friday Lollis said the shelter was serving about 30 individuals, including those who lost their home in Alpaugh.
At its height the PC shelter served about 150 individuals and the armory can serve up to 150 to 160 individuals. Lollis noted another potential temporary shelter is the Porterville Developmental Center, which has been used as a shelter to serve about 40 individuals who had to be evacuated from a nursing home in the Springville area. Those individuals were eventually housed at other facilities.
The armory shelter is operated by the American Red Cross but due to other disasters across the country such as the flooding in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., it's expected Red Cross volunteers will have to leave the shelter in two weeks from when it opened which means they will be there until April 26.
Lollis said the county is drafting a letter to the California Office of Emergency Services to seek direction on how the shelter will proceed after the Red Cross volunteers have to leave. It's likely the shelter will continue under some kind of state direction, but city and county resources will be used to operate the shelter.
Lollis talked about the “extraordinary effort” made by city staff to deal with the flooding, stating their efforts saved hundreds of homes. The most impacted areas in the city were the Rio Vista Neighborhood along the Tule River just west of Plano and the River Springs area in the western part of the city along the river.
Last month Porterville Police Chief Jake Castellow issued an evacuation order along the banks of the Tule River within the city so the public basically isn't allowed to be along the river banks. It's the only evacuation order in effect in the county.
And Lollis stressed the situation is still serious. “I want to be clear it's still a state of emergency. We're just in a lull.”
But he added the snow melt that will be coming down form the mountains could be “monumental.”
President Biden has declared a disaster declaration which includes Tulare County. With the state and federal action Lollis said he believed the city will be reimbursed for almost, but not all of its costs in dealing with the flooding. He said the city should expect about 95 percent of its costs to be reimbursed.
Lollis said the city is prepared for the costs of dealing with the flooding because it has a $3.1 million catastrophic reserve. But generally the costs of dealing with the flooding so far has come out of the city's department budgets.
He noted the cost of overtime to the city was $180,000 in March. He said it could be expected the city would be reimbursed $150,000 of that money but “might not be reimbursed until three years from now.”
As far as the armory it has become somewhat rundown. “There was supposed to be a new armory in Porterville,” Lollis said.
But the state changed course and is now transitioning what took place at the armory to Apple Valley. Lollis said the state is placing the armory on its divestment list, a process that would take 5 to 10 years.
In the meantime Lollis said a lease agreement is being drafted for the city to lease the armory from the state for $1 a year for no less than one year. “That's my understanding,” said Lollis about the terms of the draft lease agreement.
The city would then take over ownership of the armory in the next five years when it's divested by the state.
But a great deal of work will need to be done for the armory ever to be used by the public on a more permanent basis. He said it's estimated $5 million in deferred maintenance would be needed.
“There are significant deficiencies at this facility for public use,” Lollis said.