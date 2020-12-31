The Porterville Police Department (PPD) will have additional officers on patrol beginning December 31, and continuing through the holiday weekend; specifically looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. The DUI patrols will be throughout the City of Porterville.
In 2018, 1,069 people were killed on California roads in crashes involving drivers who had a blood alcohol content over the legal limit (.08 or above).
Porterville Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Prescription or over-the-counter medications with an operating heavy machinery warning on the label can also impair. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.
If you plan on drinking or are taking medications that can affect your ability to drive, please take these precautions to avoid a DUI:
•Always use a designated sober driver – a friend who is not drinking, ride-share, cab or public transportation – to get home.
•Walking while impaired is also dangerous. Have someone sober walk you home or stay with you until a sober driver is available to pick you up.
•Report drunk drivers – Call 911.
•Hosting a party? Offer nonalcoholic drinks. Monitor who is drinking and how they are getting home.
A DUI charge is not cheap. Drivers charged with DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license and possible jail time.
Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The Porterville Police Department would like to remind everyone that the City of Porterville Municipal Code now requires that face coverings be worn in accordance of the California Department of Health's Guidance for the use of Face Coverings.
For further information refer to the Guidance for the Use of Face Coverings located at https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Prog.../CID/DCDC/Pages/Guidance.aspx.