The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Friday released a revised version of its 2021 critical habitat proposal for the southern Sierra Nevada distinct population segment, DPS, of the Pacific Fisher. Critical habitats set aside land for the Pacific Fisher.
The revision proposes to designate approximately 595,495 acres of critical habitat in portions of Fresno, Kern, Madera, Mariposa, Tulare and Tuolumne Counties, an increase of 41,041 acres from the initial proposal. USFWS stated it was made aware of high-quality habitat which led it to propose the revision for the increase.
The revision identifies areas essential to the conservation of the species, which is currently listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act.
Last year the Tulare County Board of Supervisors sent a letter to the California Fish and Game Commission that opposed the original proposal, stating it would hurt the county's economy that depends on tourist and recreation activity in the forest.
USFWS stated it revised the initial critical habitat proposal due to the availability of new scientific information on fisher habitat. Through the public comment process on the initial proposal, USFWS stated it was made aware of high-quality habitat for the southern Sierra Nevada DPS of fisher that wasn't included in the initial proposal.
Additionally, a new scientific model that improves identification of lands fisher use for reproduction and denning was released after the USFWS published the proposed rule, the service stated. USFWS stated it determined this new model and the site-specific habitat areas constitute the best available information to use in designating critical habitat for the species, and therefore has revised the initial proposal. USFWS is providing the public with an opportunity to review and comment on the revised proposal.
“The public comment process is an important step in developing critical habitat,” said Michael Fris, field supervisor for the Sacramento Fish and Wildlife Office. “In this case, we received valuable new science that helped us identify areas that are essential to the species’ conservation.”
Fishers are medium-sized mammals classified in the same family as weasels, mink, martens and otters and are similar to badgers. The southern Sierra Nevada DPS of fisher is estimated to consist of 100 to 500 species.
Habitat loss and fragmentation resulting from catastrophic wildfire is one of the biggest threats to the species, USFWS stated. Tree mortality and prolonged drought are also a concern as females use tree cavities for denning, USFWS also stated.
More than 90 percent of the revised proposed critical habitat falls on federal land managed by the U.S. Forest Service, National Park Service and Bureau of Land Management. During the public comment period, the USFS, NPS and a species expert from a research institute recommended additional areas for inclusion as critical habitat, mostly consisting of public lands. After reviewing the information, the USFWS agreed those areas serve as important reproductive habitat for the fisher. The revised proposal isn't expected to restrict recreational access on public lands, USFWS stated.
USFWS also stated the establishment of critical habitat won't prevent essential activities that reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire and protect local communities, such as reducing forest fuels or maintaining fire breaks. Catastrophic, high-severity wildfire is a major threat to many species, including the fisher.
USFWS stated it supports responsible land management activities that contribute to healthy forest ecosystems and reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire. Through collaboration with federal, state and local government agencies, as well as private partners, these activities can continue while maintaining habitat components the species requires for successful reproduction and foraging, USFWS stated.
The revised proposed critical habitat rule will publish in the Federal Register on Monday, November 7, opening a 45-day public comment period. USFWS will consider comments received by December 22. Comments previously submitted for the proposed rule don't need to be resubmitted. They will be fully considered in preparation of the final rule.
The revised proposal, legal boundaries, GIS shapefiles and information on how to submit comments will be available on www.regulations.gov by searching under docket number FWS-R8-ES-2021-0060.
For more information visit www.fws.gov/Sacramento or connect with the service via Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Flickr.