On January 22, 2020, at approximately 8:00 p.m., Exeter Police Officers responded to the area of Filbert Road & Maple Street on a report of a subject having been shot. When Officers arrived, they found 58-year-old Raymond Hernandez Sr. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Hernandez was transported by ambulance to Kaweah Delta Medical Center but ultimately succumbed to his injuries.
Detectives from the Exeter Police Department, assisted by Detectives from the Woodlake and Farmersville Police Departments began investigating the case. Through the course of their investigation they have identified and have obtained an arrest warrant for Kevin Raul Esquivel-Barrera for his involvement in the murder of Hernandez.
Kevin Raul Esquivel-Barrera is described as a 21 year old, Hispanic male, 5’5”, 160 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of “Alexis” on the right side of his face along the jaw line, and a tattoo of three dots on the left side of his face near his left eye.
Anyone within formation regarding the whereabouts of Kevin Raul Esquivel-Barrera is urged to contact Sergeant Brett Inglehart or Detective Paul Walker at (559) 733-6218 or (559) 592-3103. Callers can remain anonymous.
If you see Kevin Esquivel-Barrera, call 911 and report his location. Citizens should not attempt to contact Kevin Esquivel-Barrera as he is considered armed and dangerous.