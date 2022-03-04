The Porterville Exchange Club will hold its annual Public Safety Recognition Dinner on Wednesday, March 9.
The event begins at 6 p.m. at the Porterville Veterans Memorial Building with a no host bar. The Exchange Club will honor its Law Enforcement and Firefighters of the Year at the event.
“As our community stays content going about in our normal day to day activities, those who have chosen to be first responders have been tasked with the duties and challenges of keeping the rest of us safe,” the exchange club stated.
The dinner will recognize public services across Tulare County working for federal, state, county, local, and tribal governments.
Keynote speaker will be Tulare County Board of Supervisors Chairman Eddie Valero. Tickets are $25 per person. For more information, call Felipe Martinez, 559-350-3003.