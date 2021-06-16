Well, at least it's not 111 yet.
The forecast last week for 111 degree temperatures has fluctuated a bit but there will still be excessive heat in Tulare County over the next several day.
As a result Tulare County has issued an excessive heat watch. “Tulare County Public Health reminds community members that extreme heat is dangerous and heat-related illness can be fatal,” the department stated.
The National Weather Service has also issued an excessive heat warning for 10 a.m. Thursday through 8 p.m. Saturday.
There are cooling centers available during hot, daytime hours throughout Tulare County for those who don't have air conditioning. An interactive map of cooling centers available in Tulare County is available at http://tchhsa.org/eng/index.cfm/emergencies/cooling-center-live-interact-map/ Those seeking assistance in locating a cooling center can also call 2-1-1.
Local cooling centers include the Porterville Transit Center, Porterville Transit Center, the Porterville Fire Training Building behind Fire Station No. 72 at 500 N. Newcomb, the Springville Public Library, Strathmore Public Library and Lindsay Public Library.
Porterville cooling center hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 5 to 10 p.m. at the Porterville Transit Center. Porterville Transit will provide free transportation along normal routes to and from cooling centers.
To ride free, residents must indicate they are heading to a cooling center. For more information, call 791-8000. The Porterville cooling centers will be open from today through Sunday.
Community members should protect themselves against heat-related illnesses during high heat conditions by following these recommended measures:
Drink plenty of fluids and avoid alcoholic or caffeinated beverages.
NEVER leave any person or animal in a parked vehicle. Temperatures can exceed 120 degrees within 10 minutes, even with the windows down, resulting in serious illness or death.
Use air conditioning or spend time in air-conditioned locations like malls or libraries.
Use portable electric fans to exhaust hot air from rooms or draw in cooler air.
Avoid unnecessary physical activity when outside or in a hot building.
Avoid going out in the heat and direct sunlight if possible, or rest often in shady areas.
When exposed to direct sunlight, wear a head covering.
Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting cotton clothing.
Eat salt-free, light, and easy-to-digest foods such as fruit or salad; avoid heavy meals.
Ask a physician if changes need to be made to daily medications when exposed to high temperatures.
Keep electric lights down low or turned off and avoid using the oven.
Keep shades drawn and blinds closed but windows slightly open for those without air conditioning.
Take a cool bath or shower periodically or apply cool towels to cool down.
Keep in contact with friends and family who may be at greater risk of heat illness, such as infants and young children, the elderly, and those with health risks.
Common symptoms of heat-related illnesses include:
Profuse sweating; Weakness; Dizziness; Headache; Dim or blurred vision; Cold, damp skin; Extreme tiredness; Nausea; Hot, dry skin.
Those who need medical assistance should immediately call 911.
Temperatures are expected to continue to be over 100 for almost another week as the National Weather Service as of Tuesday afternoon calls for today's high to be 101 and a low of 74. Then conditions will be considerably hotter with a high of 107 and a low of 77 for Thursday. Both Friday's and Saturday's high is expected to be 109. Friday's low is forecast to be 77 and Saturday's low is expected to be 74.
The long-range forecast calls for a high of 106 on Sunday and 102 on Monday. Then the temperature is expected to finally cool back down below 100 at 97 on Tuesday.
Cooling Centers are available during the hot daytime hours for those who do not have air conditioning. The list of Cooling Centers countywide is available online at: https://tchhsa.org/eng/index.cfm/emergencies/cooling-center-live-interactive-map/
Anyone seeking assistance in locating a Cooling Center can also call 2-1-1 of Tulare County.