This past weekend's temperatures that hovered around 90 degrees likely seemed hot. The temperatures for this weekend are also expected to be around 90 degrees. But by this weekend those temperatures will be considered a refreshing break.
The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the next three days for Porterville, beginning today and lasting through Thursday. While it was a hot Memorial Day with the temperature expected to reach 98 on Monday, it will be even considerably hotter over the next three days. And Monday's temperatures were expected to be 10 degrees above normal.
Today was expected to be the first 100 degree day of the year with the temperature forecast to reach 102. The temperature was forecast to reach 104 on Wednesday and 106 on Thursday.
The forecast calls for four straight days of 100-degree weather as it's expected to be 100 on Friday. The overnight lows are forecast to be warm as well as the lows are expected to be 73 tonight and 72 on Thursday and Friday.
The temperatures over the next three days will be close to a record. Fresno's record high for this day is 103 set in 1951 and 1974.
The record on May 27 for Fresno is 104 and the National Weather Service said that record is likely to be broken in Fresno on Wednesday. And the temperature on Thursday will be close to Fresno's record of 107 set in 1984. Even Friday's temperature is expected to be 12 to 14 degrees above normal for the end of May.
The relief will come on Saturday when the high is expected to come back down to 90. Sunday's high is forecast to be 88.