Due to numerous rock slides and washouts along Highway 190 Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux has issued an Evacuation Warning for several mountain communities above Springville.
Evacuation warnings have been issued for Sequoia Crest, Alpine Village, Redwood Drive, Cedar Slope and Ponderosa.
The Tulare County Roads Department was able to open the Great Western Divide Highway, Mountain Road 107. But the Western Divide Highway won’t be plowed overnight because of the upcoming storms, which means residents in those communities won’t be able to enter or leave.
An Evacuation Warning is in effect for this weekend due to the potential isolation and the multiple incoming storms. Those in the area should leave before the storm comes on Saturday for their safety, as first responders may not be able to reach one in the event of an emergency.
Those choosing to remain in the area should prepare now with several days’ worth of essential supplies, such as food, water, medications and fuel. Refer to the National Weather Service and Tulare County Fire Department’s social media pages for more information.
The storm is expected to bring 1 to 3 feet of snow above 5,000 feet on Saturday and Saturday night and another 1 to 2 feet of snow above 5,000 feet Sunday night through Monday night.
For those who are still in need of assistance call 2-1-1. For more information, visit:https://tularecounty.ca.gov/emergencies/.