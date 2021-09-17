Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux has issued an evacuation warning for Camp Nelson, Pierpoint, Coy Flat, Mountain Aire, Cedar Slope, Alpine Village, Rogers Camp and Sequoia Crest due to the Windy Fire.
Evacuation warnings are voluntary. Community members are strongly encouraged to prepare to evacuate if it becomes necessary. If individuals feel they need more time, they should consider leaving immediately.
Those who choose to evacuate should avoid all road closures and use Highway 190. A road closure is in effect at M107 at Highway 190/M90 to Parker Pass.
The temporary evacuation point, where one may find information and assistance, is Porterville College. Individuals who may need assistance evacuating may call 2-1-1. Older individuals who need assistance with evacuation or information may call the senior hotline at 1-800-321-2462.
When preparing to evacuate, consider bringing important documents, necessary medication, changes of clothing, and hygiene items. Those who are able to evacuate their domestic animals should remember to pack food, leashes, and other items.
Those who aren't able to plan to evacuate domestic animals or livestock should make arrangements with Tulare County Animal Services prior to transporting animals to an available shelter location by completing the Fire Assistance Evacuation Form located on the Tulare County Animal Services website at: https://tcanimalservices.org/animalservices/resources/animal-evacuation-form/.
Evacuation orders remain in effect for Johnsondale and Camp Whitsett, including M107 at Dome Rock, east to Lloyd Meadow at Lower Peppermint Road (MT22S82), south to M99 at Sherman Pass Road, west to M107 and M50.
Evacuation warnings remain in effect for Ponderosa and Quaking Aspen.