EVACUATION WARNING LIFTED FOR SPRNGVILLE
Tulare County Sheriff Boudreaux has removed the evacuation warning for Springville. The evacuation warning was lifted for the area between Globe Drive and Balch Park Road.
Boudreaux has also downgraded evacuation orders to evacuation warnings for the following areas:
Balch Park Road from Highway 190 to Yokohl Valley Road; Balch Park Road below Blue Ridge Road; and Bear Creek Road below SCICON.
An Evacuation Warning means people living in the area are able to return to their homes, but should still be ready to evacuate should fire conditions change. These areas will continue to have check points and only residents with proof of residency will be allowed to enter the area.
All other Evacuation Orders and Evacuation Warnings remain in place.