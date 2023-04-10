Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux has lifted evacuation warnings for numerous areas in the county, including the Springville area.
The Evacuation Warning along the south bank of the Tule River has been lifted for homes and businesses from the Lower Rio Vista east of Bridge Drive to east of Pleasant Oak Drive on Highway 190. The evacuation warning has been lifted all roads, access roads and areas in between.
Evacuation warnings remain in effect for several areas in Tulare County, including Pine Flat, Ponderosa, Johnsondale and the Tule River. The City of Porterville continues to have an evacuation order in effect along the Tule River within the city limits, effectively prohibiting anybody from being along the river.
Due to extremely high water flows in all the waterways, Boudreaux continues to urge people to stay clear of waterways.