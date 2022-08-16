Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux issued an evacuation warning for the area affected by the Wishon Fire in the Sequoia National Forest on Monday.
As of Tuesday morning the fire that began on Monday afternoon had reached 350 and was five percent contained. Firefighters continued to respond to the wildfire in the Tule River Canyon near the Stairs on the Western Divide Ranger District in the Sequoia National Forest. Personnel from Sequoia National Forest, CAL FIRE, Tulare County Fire, and other agencies were on scene as of Tuesday morning, including 9 engines, 7 hand crews, 5 helicopters, air attack and 6 air tankers.
Campers at Wishon Campground have been asked to leave the area. Highway 190 was closed to all traffic at the intersection with Rio Vista Drive just above Springville to the PG&E powerhouse near Wishon due to fire suppression activity taking place from the highway.
Boudreaux has issued an evacuation warning for the following areas: All points along Wishon Drive north of Highway 190, including Camp Wishon and Doyle Springs.
Those who live in those areas should be prepared to leave. The evacuation warning isn’t a mandatory evacuation order. The warning means there’s a potential threat to life and/or property.
As of Tuesday morning power was out east of Balch Park due to the fire. Doyle Springs, Camp Nelson, Pierpoint, and Ponderosa were without power as of Tuesday morning.
An alert was sent out to local residents regarding the fire. Information will continue to be updated as it becomes available.
As far as the evacuation warning those who require additional time to evacuate, or those who have pets and livestock should leave.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries have been reported. Information will continue to be updated as it becomes available.