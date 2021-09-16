Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux issued an evacuation warning for Ponderosa and Quaking Aspen on Thursday night due to the Windy Fire.
The evacuation warning was issued for the area of M107 at Dome Rock, north to Highway 190/M90 at North Road (MT21S50), east to Route 21S05, at Needles Trail, south to Lloyd Meadow at Lower Peppermint Road (MT22S82).
Those choosing to evacuate should avoid all road closures and use Highway 190. A road closure is in effect at M107 at Highway 190/M90 to M50.
Evacuation warnings are voluntary. Community members are strongly encouraged to prepare to evacuate if it becomes necessary. If individuals feel they need more time, the should consider to evacuate immediately.
The temporary evacuation point, where one may find information and assistance, is at Porterville College. Individuals who may need assistance evacuating may call 2-1-1. Older individuals who need assistance with evacuation or information may call the senior hotline at 1-800-321-2462.
When preparing to evacuate, consider bringing important documents, necessary medication, changes of clothing, and hygiene items. Those who are able to evacuate domestic animals should remember to bring food, leashes, and other items for their comfort.Those who aren't able to plan to evacuate domestic animals or livestock should make arrangements with Tulare County Animal Services prior to transporting ynimals to an available shelter location by completing the Fire Assistance Evacuation Form located on the Tulare County Animal Services website at: https://tcanimalservices.org/animalservices/resources/animal-evacuation-form/.
Evacuation orders remain in effect for Johnsondale and Camp Whitsett, including M107 at Dome Rock, east to Lloyd Meadow at Lower Peppermint Road (MT22S82), south to M99 at Sherman Pass Road, west to M107 and M50.
Refer to https://tularecounty.ca.gov/emergencies/ for the Windy Fire Evacuation Warning Area Map. Call 2-1-1 for more information. Log on to https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7841/ for incident information.