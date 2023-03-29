Bottled water delivered to Pine Flat residents.
Due predicted storms and potential road and bridge failures within the community, Tulare Counth Sheriff Mike Boudreaux issued an Evacuation Warning on Wednesday for all homes, businesses and structures on both sides of the roadways, and all access roads south of Deer Creek Mill Road, east of Pine Flat Drive, north of White River Road, and west of Flying T Drive.
Boudreaux urged people to stay clear and out of the river areas and to avoid going near the waterways.
The boundaries of the evacuation warning are:
North Boundary: Deer Creek Mill Road; East Boundary: Flying T Drive; West Boundary: Pine Flat Drive; South Boundary: White River Road
Follow these general safety tips around flooded or snowed-in areas:
Never drive into flood waters as they’re deeper, colder and moving faster than they appear and don’t operate electrical equipment in standing water.
An Evacuation Warning means residents may return to the area but should remain prepared to leave if conditions change. For additional resources or information, call 559-802-9791 or refer to the County of Tulare website, emergencies page, at TulareCounty.ca.gov/emergencies
Additionally, the Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team has been delivering bottled water to Pine Flat residents because they have no water.
The bottled water for the Pine Flat residents is for drinking only and not for bathing or washing.