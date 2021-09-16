Evacuation warning issued for Johnsondale, Camp Whitsett
THE RECORDER
recorder@portervillerecorder.com
Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux has issued an evacuation warning for the Johnsondale and nearby Camp Whitsett.
The area of warning includes from M107 at Dome Rock, east to Lloyd Meadow at Lower Peppermint Road (MT22S82), south to M99 at Sherman Pass Road, west to M107 and M50.
Tulare County officials have closed M107 between Aspen Dr. and M50 to assist with firefighting efforts.
Evacuation warnings are voluntary. Community members are strongly encouraged to prepare to evacuate if it becomes necessary. If individuals feel they need more time, they need to consider leaving the area immediately.
The temporary evacuation point where where information and assistance with sheltering is available is Porterville College. Individuals who may need assistance evacuating may call 2-1-1.
Those who are able should also bring their pets and animals. Tulare County Animal Services is available to assist with evacuating animals from fire areas along with housing for both small and large animals. Arrangements can be made with Tulare County Animal Services prior to transporting livestock to an available shelter location.
Those who are under evacuation warning need to complete the Fire Assistance Evacuation form at https://tcanimalservices.org/animalservices/resources/fire-assistance-evacuation-form/. Call Animal Services, 559) 636-4050 for more information or 2-1-1.
One can refer to https://tularecounty.ca.gov/emergencies/ for the Windy Fire Evacuation Warning Area Map. Call 2-1-1 for more information. Log on to https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7841/ for incident information.