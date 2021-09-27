An evacuation warning has been issued for Gold Ledge Campground south to the Kern River on the Tulare County side at the Tulare/Kern County border. The order will continue to include structures, side roads, and attached roads.
A road closure is in effect at M99 and Gold Ledge Campground.
All evacuation orders and warnings remain in effect for the Windy Fire.
Refer to https://tularecounty.ca.gov/emergencies/ for the Windy Fire Evacuation Warning Area Map. Call 2-1-1 for more information. Log on to https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7841/ for incident information.