An evacuation warning has been issued for the California Hot Springs and Pine Flat areas. The evacuation warning includes M-504 at Tyler Creek, Southeast to Pine Flat, West to M-56 and Fire Control Road, North up Tyler Creek Road. The warning will continue to include structures, side roads, and attached roads.
Evacuation warnings are voluntary. Community members are strongly encouraged to prepare to evacuate if it becomes necessary. If individuals feel they need more time, they should consider leaving immediately.
Those who choose to evacuate should avoid all road closures and use M56/Hot Springs Drive. A road closure is in effect at M107 at HWY 190/M90 to Tyler Creek.
The temporary evacuation point, where one may find information and assistance, is at Porterville College. Individuals who may need assistance evacuating may call 2-1-1. Older individuals who need assistance with evacuation or information may call the senior hotline at 1-800-321-2462.
When preparing to evacuate, consider bringing important documents, necessary medication, changes of clothing, and hygiene items. Those who are able to evacuate domestic animals need to remember to pack food, leashes, and other items.
Those who aren't able to plan to evacuate their domestic animals or livestock can make arrangements with Tulare County Animal Services prior to transporting animals to an available shelter location by completing the Fire Assistance Evacuation Form located on the Tulare County Animal Services website at: https://tcanimalservices.org/animalservices/resources/animal-evacuation-form/.
Evacuation orders remain in effect for Johnsondale and Camp Whitsett, including M107 at Dome Rock, east to Lloyd Meadow at Lower Peppermint Road (MT22S82), south to M99 at Sherman Pass Road, west to M107 and M50.