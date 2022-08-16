Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux issued an evacuation warning for the area affected by the Wishon Fire in the Sequoia National Forest on Monday.
As of 8 p.m. Monday the Fire that began on Monday afternoon had reached 290 acres. Firefighters continued to respond to the wildfire in the Tule River Canyon near the Stairs on the Western Divide Ranger District in the Sequoia National Forest. Sequoia National Forest, CAL FIRE and Tulare County Fire personnel were on the scene. As of Monday night additional resources were expected soon.
Campers at Wishon Campground have been asked to leave the area. Highway 190 is closed at the intersection with Balch Park Road in Springville to keep visitors from driving into the steep canyon where the fire is located.
Boudreaux has issued an evacuation warning for the following areas: All points along Wishon Drive north of Highway 190, including Camp Wishon and Doyle Springs.
Those who live in those areas should be prepared to leave. The evacuation warning isn’t a mandatory evacuation order. The warning means there’s a potential threat to life and/or property.
As of Monday night power was out east of Balch Park due to the fire. Doyle Springs, Camp Nelson, Pierpoint, and Ponderosa were without power as of Monday night.
An alert was sent out to local residents regarding the fire. Information will continue to be updated as it becomes available.
As far as the evacuation warning those who require additional time to evacuate, or those who have pets and livestock should leave.