Due to the current storm conditions, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux and Porterville City Police Chief Jake Castellow have issued an Evacuation Warning for residences and businesses within 1/8 of a mile on both sides of the Tule River from Richard L. Schafer Dam at Success Lake.
In addition, an evacuation warning has been issued for all those living along the river on Olive Avenue in Porterville.
Due to the amount of water added to Success Lake by rain and current, water levels are projected to reach the retaining wall. Boudreaux and Castellow are urging people to stay off river areas and avoid approaching water streams.