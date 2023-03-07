A severe, warmer storm is on the way but the National Weather Service stated it's still hopeful higher-elevation snowmelt won't be that significant.
Still, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux has already issued an evacuation warning for Ponderosa on Tuesday night with a potential of flooding in that area with the storm expected to come late Thursday night.
The National Weather Service did state: “Heavy rainfall below 8,000 feet and melting snow 2,000 to 5,000 feet will cause water levels to rise on the area rivers and streams, resulting in the possibility of flooding in the Sierra Nevada foothills and Sierra Nevada below 4,000 feet Thursday evening through Sunday morning.”
The evacuation warning is for all businesses, homes and structures at Ponderosa and all roadways, Forest Service roads and access ways attached to the Western Divide Highway, Mountain north of Mountain Road 50, and south of Highway 190.
Residents not wishing to evacuate should understand the roadways could be inaccessible during a period time, the sheriff's office stated. Residents should plan accordingly and stock up on food, water, medication and fuel, the sheriff's office added.
“The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is closely monitoring the forecast for an Atmospheric River arriving late Thursday night,” the sheriff's office stated. “The storm is expected to impact the area through Saturday, with another storm possible next week.”
The sheriff's office stated while the National Weather Service has indicated what it's calling a “rain on snow” event won't lead to significant higher-elevation snow melt, high precipitation and snow totals may still cause issues.
Residents should be prepared, especially in areas at risk of being isolated by snow or road/bridge closures, the sheriff's office stated.
The following is encouraged.
• Stock up on several days worth of food, water, medications and other necessary supplies
• Refill home propane tanks and/or secure adequate firewood for heating
• Refill primary and backup fuel supplies for generators and vehicles
• Charge backup batteries for your electronic devices
• Sandbag vulnerable structures in low-lying areas and near creeks, streams, rivers, canals or other waterways
• Keep an emergency kit in your vehicle with food, water and blankets in case you become stranded; don't leave your vehicle if stranded in the snow
Sandbags are available at many locations throughout Tulare County. For a list and map of locations, visit: https://tularecounty.ca.gov/emergencies/
The following safety tips should be followed in flooded and snowed-in areas.
• Never drive into flood waters, as they are deeper, colder and faster-moving than they appear
• Don't operate electrical equipment in standing water
• Operate generators ONLY in well-ventilated areas
• Don't use ovens, ranges or barbecues for home heating
For updates during major events, including storms and flooding, visit the Tulare County Emergencies website https://tularecounty.ca.gov/emergencies/ and register for AlertTC at https://www.alerttc.com/.
Follow the County of Tulare, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office and the Tulare County Fire Department on social media.
The forecast calls for the potential of several inches of rain from storms Thursday night through next week in Porterville — and in the mountains.
The storm is expected to begin in force late Thursday night after 10 p.m. with a half an inch to three quarters of an inch of rain possible.
But then on Friday even more rain is expected with thunderstorms mainly after 10 a.m. As much as 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible. Another half to three quarters of an inch is possible on Friday night.
Rainfall is expected to level off through the rest of the weekend through Monday, but another quarter to a half an inch is possible on Tuesday.
Snow accumulations throughout the storm are expected to be less than half an inch at Ponderosa. On Thursday night the snow level is expected to be at 8,200 to 9,300 feet.
Friday is the biggest day of concern for Ponderosa with a 100 percent chance of heavy rain — up to 2 to 3 inches of rain possible.
There's a chance of rain and snow on Monday with a snow level of 7,500 feet. The snow level is expected to be 8,100 feet on Monday night with rain and snow likely on Tuesday with a snow level of 7,600 feet.