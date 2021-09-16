Tulare County has upgraded its evacuation warning for Johnsondale and nearby Camp Whitsett to an evacuation order, meaning the evacuation is now mandatory.
The evacuation order includes from M107 at Dome Rock, east to Lloyd Meadow at Lower Peppermint Road, (M22S82), south to M99 at Sherman Pass Road, west to M107 and M50. An evacuation order means there's an immediate threat to life, safety and property and all residents and visitors should leave immediately for the fire reaches the community.
Those who are unable to evacuate or need assistance should call 9-1-1. The temporary evacuation point where one may find information and assistance with sheltering is at Porterville College. Individuals who may need assistance evacuating may call 2-1-1.
Those who are able to should evacuate their pets and all small and large animals. Those who are unable to do so and are under an evacuation order need to call Tulare County Animal Shelter Manager Cassandra Heffington, 559-679-6222.