Effective at noon on Thursday, Tulare County authorities will downgrade the following areas from Evacuation Orders to Evacuation Warnings:
Alpine Village, Camp Nelson, Cedar Slope, Coy Flat, Pierpoint, Quaking Aspen, Ponderosa, Sequoia Crest.
Nearby Mountain Aire and Rogers Camp will remain under an evacuation order indefinitely.
Prior evacuation orders and warnings not addressed will remain in effect.
HIghway 190 will open at noon Thursday and the roadblock will be pushed back to Aspen and M107.
Residents living in these areas may return to their homes after showing proof of residence to law enforcement officers. Proper documentation must include the person’s name and address within the impacted area.
Examples include a driver’s license, utility bill or address documentation from the U.S. Post Office for people who use a post office box. At this time, only residents are permitted to return.
Residents returning to evacuation warning areas should be ready to leave again at a moment’s notice, as the fire is still active in some areas. Conditions may change, which may cause officials to re-issue mandatory evacuation status if necessary.
Tulare County advises residents returning to communities impacted by wildfires to take caution upon returning to their homes.
Conduct a thorough inspection of structures, which may have been damaged.
Be aware of burnt or unstable trees on your route or on your property and hidden hotspots underground which may present hazards.
Don’t enter a confined space.
Avoid potential electrical hazards such as damaged power lines and electrical equipment that has been exposed to fire heat.
Be cautious around hazardous and potentially dangerous materials such as propane tanks, gasoline tanks, and chemicals, and seek professional help in assessing or removing any hazardous waste.
Wear personal protective equipment to avoid exposure to smoke and ash, dispose of ash using vacuums equipped with High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters;
During clean up, use a particulate respirator mask, either P95 or P100 sold at pharmacies and use a vacuum equipped with High Efficiency Particular Air, HEPA.
Check homeowner’s insurance policy for information about one’s home and property coverage.