Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux reduced an evacuation order for one of the most ravaged areas due to the flooding in West Porterville to an evacuation warning over the weekend.
But it was also announced most of the Sequoia National Forest, including locally the Western Divide Ranger District, will remained closed until at least the end of April.
Boudreaux reduced the evacuation order to an evacuation warning in the west Porterville area in which there were numerous homes that were severely flooded. The evacuation warning includes all homes, businesses and access roads south of Avenue 152 west of the Tule Rive, west of South Westwood, north of Avenue 144, Highway 190 and east of the Friant-Kern Canal.
The boundaries are: North boundary – Avenue 152, Olive Avenue; East boundary – West of the Tule River, west of South Westwood; West boundary – Frant-Kern Canal; South boundary – Avenue 144, Highway 190.
Meanwhile it was announced on Sunday the Western Divide and Hume Lake Ranger Districts will remain closed through April 29. “When conditions allow and access improves, the closure order will be rescinded,” SQF stated.
Some of the Kern River Ranger District is available for public use including the Piute Mountains, Lake Isabella, Lower Kern River area, Kiavah Wilderness, Upper Kern River area between Roads End on Mountain Road 99 and south to the forest boundary and the Kern Plateau as access is available from the Kennedy Meadows area.
Record volumes of rain and snow with damaging winds have caused flooding, downed trees, debris, and landslides,” SQF stated. “Bridges and roadways are compromised, and recreation facilities have been severely impacted in all three districts of the Sequoia National Forest.”
As far as the main access to the Sequoia National Forest above Springville, Highway 190 above Springville has been severely damaged.
“Public access to recreation sites is limited or impossible due to compromised roads, with continued rain events compounding the existing damage,” SQF stated.
Sequoia National Forest Supervisor Teresa Benson has also authorized a Type 4 Incident Management Organization to be located in the Kern River Ranger District. The incident team was scheduled to be up and running on Monday.
Steve Noack will be the incident commander. The team will determine what's needed for storm damage recovery and repair and will be removing debris that poses a threat.
"The closure order is needed to ensure public safety as we determine the full extent of impacts to the forest's ecosystem, infrastructure, and recreation sites," Benson said. "Please adhere to road closures and pay attention to locked gates, as they are intended for your safety.
“We expect to provide more detailed information about the storm damage and recovery plans in the coming weeks as conditions allow. As safety concerns are addressed, access to the forest will increase."
The forest service manages recreation sites around Lake Isabella, but not the lake itself. The various agencies involved are working together regarding future use of the lake.
As far as the forecast another storm was expected tonight. The National Weather Service stated a quarter to a half inch of rain was possible in Porterville tonight.
Less than a tenth of an inch of rain was possible for Wednesday with another less than a tenth of an inch of rain possible for Wednesday night. There's a 30 percent chance of rain on Thursday. Clear skies are expected for the rest of the week and the weekend through Sunday.