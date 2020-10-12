Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux on Monday afternoon downgraded an evacuation order to a voluntary evacuation warning for residents only for those on Balch Park Road from Battle Mountain Monument to the entrance of Mountain Home State Park.
Lloyd Meadow in the Sequoia National Forest remains closed.
A voluntary evacuation warning means people living in the area are able to return to their homes, but should still be ready to evacuate should fire conditions change.
Crews continue to work and travel in the area. People shouldn't travel into these areas as extra traffic can impact the ability for crews to quickly get in and out of the fire area.
All remaining evacuation orders and voluntary evacuation warnings remain in place.