Due to the Sequoia Complex Fire, a mandatory evacuation order was issued on Friday for people in the following areas: Ponderosa, Cedar Slope, Pyles Boys Camp and points in between.
For evacuees who need somewhere to go, a temporary evacuation point has been set up by the Red Cross at Porterville College's Jamison Stadium at Gate 2.
As of now, the areas of Camp Nelson, Rodgers Camp, Coy Flat and Mountain Air are under an Evacuation Warning, basically meaning those areas need to be prepared to evacuate.
Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said he “wants to ask everyone to take the orders seriously. If you’ve been told to evacuate, please do so. It’s for your safety and that of your family.”