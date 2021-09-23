Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux has issued an evacuation order for McNallys. The evacuation order is from Sherman Pass Road to Corral Creek, all structures, Forest Roads, dirt roads, access road, attached roads, and campgrounds.
An evacuation order means an immediate threat to life, safety, and property and all residents and visitors must leave immediate before the fire reaches the community. Those who need immediate assistance with evacuation should call 9-1-1.
Those who are able should evacuate their domestic animals. Those who are unable to do so should call Tulare County Animal Shelter Manager Cassandra Heffington, (559) 679-6222.
A roadblock will be in effect at M99 and Gold Ledge Campground.
All prior evacuation orders and warnings remain in effect.