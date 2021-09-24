Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux has issued an evacuation order for the California Hot Springs and Pine Flat areas.
The evacuation order includes M-504 at Tyler Creek, Southeast to Pine Flat, West to M-56 and Fire Control Road, North up Tyler Creek Road. The order will continue to include structures, side roads, and attached roads.
An evacuation order means an immediate threat to life, safety, and property and all residents and visitors must leave immediately before the fire reaches the community.
Those who need assistance with evacuation, please call 9-1-1.
A road closure is in effect at M56 at Tyler Creek Fire Station 40587 Hot Springs Road.
The temporary evacuation point, where one may find information and assistance, is at Porterville College. Individuals with RVs/Trailers may find information about where they can park at the college, or may go to the International Agri-Center in Tulare, Gate D.
Those who are able should evacuate their domestic animals. Those who are unable to do so, and under an evacuation order, should call Tulare County Animal Shelter Manager Cassandra Heffington at (559) 679-6222.
Refer to https://tularecounty.ca.gov/emergencies/ for the Windy Fire Evacuation Warning Area Map. Call 2-1-1 for more information. Log on to https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7841/ for incident information.
When preparing to evacuate, consider bringing important documents, necessary medication, changes of clothing, and hygiene items. Those who are able to evacuate domestic animals should remember to pack food, leashes, and other items. Those who aren't able to plan to evacuate domestic animals or livestock should make arrangements with Tulare County Animal Services prior to transporting animals to an available shelter location by completing the Fire Assistance Evacuation Form located on the Tulare County Animal Services website at: https://tcanimalservices.org/animalservices/resources/animal-evacuation-form/.
All evacuation orders and warnings remain in effect for the Windy Fire.