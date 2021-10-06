Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux has downgrading an evacuation order to a warning for the area of McNallys.
The downgrade is from Sherman Pass Rd to Corral Creek and includes the community of R Ranch, all structures, Forest Roads, dirt roads, access road, attached roads, and campgrounds.
A roadblock will be in effect at M99 and R Ranch. Also, a roadblock will be at M50 and M107.
Refer to https://tularecounty.ca.gov/emergencies/ for the Windy Fire Evacuation Warning Area Map. Call 2-1-1 for more information. Log on