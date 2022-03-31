The Eastern Tule Groundwater Sustainability Agency has begun implementing its plan in earnest to meet the requirements of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act, SGMA, while at the same time meeting its agreement to help pay for damage to the Friant-Kern Canal.
The Lower Tule River Irrigation District has also taken similar measures. SJV Water reported ETGSA and the Lower Tule River irrigation District have been among the first in the state to charge growers fees while at the same time restricting the amount of water growers can pump out of the ground.
The fees ETGSA are charging is going to pay for the agreement the agency reached with the Friant Water Authority, which oversees the Friant-Kern Canal, to help fix the canal. ETGSA and FWA came to an agreement in which ETGSA would provide a minimum of $125 million to help fix the canal.
The settlement was reached as a way for ETGSA to pay for damage that overpumping of groundwater has done to the canal. The overpumping has caused subsidence, in effect the sinking of the canal, which has significantly reduced its conveyance ability, its ability to deliver water.
Last year FWA approved a financing package of state, federal and local funds to pay for the repairs of a 33-mile stretch of the canal from between Lindsay and Strathmore to North Kern County. Ground was broken in January on the first phase of repairs to the canal, which will fix a 10-mile stretch of the canal.
Fees being charged are also being used for water recharge. SJV Water reported last year ETGSA, the Lower Tule River Irrigation District and the Pixley Irrigation District have collected $11 million in fees.
The three districts are part of the Tule Subbasin which essentially covers Tulare and Kings Counties and portions of Southern Fresno and Northern Kern Counties. The Tule Subbasin has one of the worst groundwater level declines in the Valley.
The fees and restrictions are part of an effort to meet the requirement SGMA's requirement by 2040 that more water isn't pumped out of the ground than the supply that's available.
Most groundwater sustainability agencies in the Valley haven't begun implementing fees or groundwater pumping restrictions.
SJV Water reported ETGSA has collected $1.4 million in fees with about 90 percent of those fees going to the Friant-Kern Canal repairs.
The State Department of Water Resources recently gave the ETGSA's plan to meet the requirements of the SGMA an incomplete rating. The incomplete rating was given to all the agencies' plans in the Tule Subbasin, which are in effect one coordinated plan. And virtually all of the state's agencies received an incomplete rating.
At last week's Rotary Club of Porterville meeting at Fugazzis ETGSA General Manager Rogelio Caudillo noted the incomplete rating was given to the ETGSA's plan that was submitted in 2020 and didn't take into account measures that have been taken since then. ETGSA has until the end of July to re-submit its plan.
If that plan receives an approval rating from the state, then that would indicate the state believes the plan is making enough progress to meet SGMA requirements. The state also could give an inadequate rating to a plan in which then the state would intervene in how an agency implements its plan.