The Eastern Tule Groundwater Sustainability Agency board again made quick work in approving the groundwater extraction fee for landowners in the district for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.
The ETGSA board set the fee at $10.87 per acre foot during a public hearing that was held at its meeting on Thursday. The public hearing lasted only about 10 minutes and there were actually no comments on the fee from the public during the hearing.
That was the case for 2021-2022 when the board set the extraction fee at $9.08, so the fee went up this year. During the 2020-2021 fiscal year, the fee was $4.92 per acre fee, but that fee was only for half of the year.
But Tulare County 5th District Supervisor, Dennis Townsend, who's also a member of the ETGSA board said all the landowners governed by the ETGSA understand the reality of the fee when it comes to meeting the requirements of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act, which requires the reduction of the pumping of groundwater.
There were only two written protests received by the board from two landowners representing less than 3,000 acres, said ETGSA general manager Rogelio Caudillo.
“Everybody's got used to facing the times we're in is a good way of putting it,” Townsend said.
“They've been dealing with this thing since 2014,” added Townsend about growers being affected by the SGMA when it went into effect. “They really have a handle on it.”
Property owners in the Greater Tule Management Area acres who pump groundwater will be subject to the fee. Those who have less than two acres of property will be exempt from the fee. The ETGSA essentially covers Southeastern Tulare County.
The groundwater extraction fee paid for by the landowners pays for the operating budget of the ETGSA, which has been tasked with developing its Groundwater Sustainability Plan to abide by the requirements of the SGMA. The ETGSA budget for 2022-2023 is just under $1.7 million.
$3.43 per acre feet from the fee will go to administrative/overhead costs, $5.47 will go to professional services such as engineering and hydrology, $1.31 will go to water accounting and 66 cents will go to technical monitoring such as monitoring of wells.
The ETGSA board approved making the water rate study available to the public at its August 4 meeting. In the 2022-2023 ETGSA budget, nearly $524,000 has been designated for administration/overhead costs, $835,000 for professional services, $200,000 for water accounting and $100,000 for technical monitoring.
The fee was calculated based on the total amount of water available for 2022-2023 as determined by a water rate study. The study concluded the sustainable yield water available for 2022-2023 which is also based on a rolling rainfall average over the last 28 years, which comes to .96 acre-feet per acre. That's applied to the total ETGSA acreage of 158,946 acres, so the fee is based on a volume of water that's 152,588 acre feet.