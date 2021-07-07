The Eastern Tule Groundwater Sustainability Agency will hold a public hearing on its proposed extraction fee.
The proposed extraction fee is $9.08 per acre foot.
The hearing will be held via videoconference at 1 p.m. Friday, July 9. At that time the ETGSA will consider all protests against the proposed fee.
Members of the public can attend the hearing via videoconference in a Zoom meeting at the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89842522649 or by calling, 1-669-900-9128. The meeting ID is 89842522649.
Those who want to leave a comment or protest can also go to https://www.easterntulegsa.com/groundwaterextractionfee/
In a settlement with the Friant Water Authority, the ETSGA has agreed to pay FWA at least $125 million for repairs to the Friant-Kern Canal as compensation for the overpumping of groundwater that has done damage to the canal.
FWA has approved a funding arrangement for repairs of a 33-mile stretch of the canal from between Lindsay and Strathmore to north Kern County. There has been $206 million in federal funds approved to help fund the project. A contractor for the project was scheduled to be selected this summer.