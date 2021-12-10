The Eastern Tule Groundwater Sustainability Agency received a letter from the State Department of Water Resources on Thursday that its Sustainable Groundwater Management Plan in effect has “deficiencies.”
But ETSGA has not been alone as so far only a handful of plans from across the state have been approved. Most agencies that have been evaluated have received letters stating their plans were inadequate or letters that were critical of their plans.
On Thursday, the ETSGA received one of six form letters that were sent out to agencies covering six subbasins that essentially cover the San Joaquin Valley south of Fresno County. All of the letters were nearly identically worded.
The letters basically state the plans for subbasins that include Delta-Mendota, Kaweah, Kern, Kings, Tulare Lake and Tule are expected not to meet final approval. The letters are vague, basically asking for more clarity in the plans but not explicitly stating why they are likely to fail.
The letters are being sent out to let agencies know the status of their plans. But agencies won't have much time to fix whatever problems there may be.
Agencies submitted plans in January, 2020 and the state has been spending the past two years reviewing them. The final decision on the plans will be made next month.
The state can approve the plans or find them to be inadequate or incomplete. If the plans aren't approved agencies will have six months to make the needed improvements for them to be approved.
So far six of the 18 groundwater plans have been approved. In the original 12 plans that were evaluated of the six that weren't approved much more detail was provided on why the plans likely wouldn't be approved.
Thursday's letter for the last six plans were a lot more generic. Paul Gosselin of the State Department of Water Resources told SJV Water the letter was a lot more generic because the plans will be officially evaluated soon in January and admitted there was a time crunch.
He also told SJV Water the plans in which the letter addressed on Thursday need to be more clear about how they will deal with dropping groundwater levels and sinking land known as subsidence. The plans are required under the state's Sustainable Groundwater Management Act and must lay out a specific plan on how to reduce groundwater pumping by a certain amount by 2040.
The letter was sent covering the six groundwater sustainability plans since the seven agencies preparing the six GSPs have essentially have had a coordinated agreement to work collectively with each other. “While this letter is not a final determination, department staff have identified several deficiencies which preclude the department's approval of your plan,” the letter states.
The letter stated a final determination will be provided no later than January 31. The letter stated it's expected “the assessment will describe the deficiencies precluding approval and determine that the plan is incomplete. The deficiencies described in the forthcoming official written assessment will have accompanying corrective actions that the (agencies) must address.”
The letter also encourages the agencies that received Thursday's letter to review the more specific reasons laid out in earlier letters sent out to other agencies in the Valley.
“Deficiencies for your subbasin will include similar themes and may include other items such as deficiencies related to coordination among (agencies). The department recommends that you begin to coordinate with your subbasins (agencies), their governing boards, applicable technical advisory committees and interested parties to discuss tentative approaches to addressing deficiencies.”
The letter went on to state plans could be eventually approved if agencies “have taken correction actions to sufficiently address the deficiencies identified.”
Or alternatively “after consultation with the State Water Resources Control Board, the department could determine the plan to be inadequate if (agencies) have not taken sufficient actions to correct the deficiencies.”
That could lead to state oversight and a loss of local control until a plan that's determined to meet the SGMA requirements is developed, the letter stated.