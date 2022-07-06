After essentially being told trying to make an up front payment wouldn't be any cheaper than making a payment over the long-term — and actually might even be a little more expensive — growers in Southeastern Tulare County overwhelmingly rejected a fee that would have financed that up front payment.
Growers in Southeastern Tulare County have overwhelmingly rejected a fee on land that would have gone toward paying a settlement between the Eastern Tule Groundwater Sustainability Agency and the Friant Water Authority, SJV Water has reported. The growers have instead decided to stick with a water usage fee.
ETGSA proposed a $140-per-acre fee on lands within its area, which essentially covers Southeastern Tulare County. The fee would have been assessed as part of the growers property taxes.
ETGSA and the Friant Water Authority, which oversees the Friant-Kern Canal, came to a settlement in which the ETGSA would pay an amount for the damage done to the Friant-Kern Canal by the overpumping of groundwater. The overpumping of groundwater is consider a major cause of the canal's subsidence, effectively its sinking, which has caused a significant reduction in its conveyance, its ability to deliver water.
The settlement called for ETGSA to pay the FWA $125 million by the end of 2022 or $200 million over the next decade.
ETGSA proposed the land fee as a way to pay the $125 million up front. Tulare County Supervisor Dennis Townsend, who's also on the ETGSA board, stated ETGSA would have essentially borrowed the $125 million and use the land fees to pay for it.
It was originally thought this would have been a more cost-effective way to finance the settlement, Townsend said. So the ETGSA went ahead with an election that was held last Thursday.
But Townsend said it was then determined due to changing interest rates there wouldn't really be any advantage gained by doing the financing through the land fees and could actually be a little more expensive.
Townsend added the district was already too far along in the process when it came to the election, so the election was still held. So the growers overwhelmingly rejected the land fee as more than 80 percent voted against it.
“People are smart,” Townsend said. “They understand. They know to take the best deal.”
ETGSA will continue to pay FWA through a formula it has developed to determine pumping fees referred to as “transitional” fees.
ETGSA paid $3.7 million in pumping fees to FWA in 2021. ETGSA has paid FWA $1.4 million so far this year, ETSGA general manager Rogelio Caudillo told SJV Water.
Still with the failed election, FWA chief executive officer Jason Phillips told SJV Water the agency will monitor ETGSA's effort to pay his agency through the pumping fees closely.
Construction on the first phase of fixing a 33-mile stretch of the Friant-Kern Canal from between Lindsay and Strathmore to north Kern County began in January. It's estimated that stretch of the canal has lost as much as 60 percent of its conveyance capability.
The first phase will fix a 10-mile stretch of the canal. Last year the FWA board approved a financing package to fix the canal using a combination of state, federal and local funds, including the settlement with ETGSA. The cost to fix the canal will be at least $500 million.