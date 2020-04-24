A local man's petition petition to assist essential workers is now closing in on 450,000 signatures as of Friday morning.
Najaka Carter, a local forklift and machine operator, began the petition calling for essential workers to receive additional compensation in the form of hazardous pay. The petition calls for essential workers to receive an additional $600 a week in pay in the same way those who have been laid off due to the coronavirus in California are now eligible to receive an additional $600 a week in unemployment insurance benefits above their normal unemployment insurance benefits.
Carter said his next step is now to send the petition to Governor Gavin Newsom's office as well as to U.S. Representative Kevin McCarthy.
The petition can be signed here: https://sign.moveon.org/petitions/essential-workers-getting-600-hazardous-pay?share