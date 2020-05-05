A petition begun by a local man to provide additional compensation to essential workers in the form of hazardous pay has now exceeded 1 million signatures.
Najaka Carter, a local forklift operation and machinist, began the petition. As of Monday morning the petition had received more than 1 million signatures.
The petition calls for essential workers to receive the same compensation those who have been laid off are receiving. In the state of California, those who have been laid off are eligible to receive an additional $600 a week above the normal unemployment insurance benefits they would receive.
Carter’s petition also calls for essential workers to receive an additional $600 a week above their normal pay.
Carter said he has sent his petition to Governor Gavin Newsom, Congressman Kevin McCarthy and the U.S. Senate.
Those interested can sign the petition here:
https://sign.moveon.org/petitions/essential-workers-getting-600-hazardous-pay?share