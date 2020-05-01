As of Thursday morning a petition begun by a local man to provide more assistance in the form of hazardous pay to essential workers has exceeded 900,000 signatures.
Najaka Carter, a local forklift and machine operator began the petition calling for essential workers to receive additional compensation. The petition calls for essential workers to essentially receive the same benefits those who have been laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible to receive.
In California those who have been laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible to receive an additional $600 a week above what they would normally receive in unemployment insurance benefits. Carter’s petition also calls for essential workers to be paid an additional $600 a week above their normal wages.
Carter’s petition can be signed here: https://sign.moveon.org/petitions/essential-workers-getting-600-hazardous-pay?share