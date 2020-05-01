Two events to boost the morale of the community will be happening in Porterville today.
Porterville resident Patricia Torres has organized an Essential Workers Appreciate Drive-Thru to be held this morning. Then in the afternoon, the staff of William R. Buckley School will be driving through the school’s neighborhoods in a car parade.
The Essential Workers Appreciation Drive-Thru will begin at 10:30 a.m. Today at Foster Farms, 396 E. Henderson. Torres said anyone is welcome to show up to participate and should show up a little early in time to participate in the event, beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Participants will drive in their vehicles with the route going down Henderson to Main Street. The drive thru will go downtown and throughout the community as participants will drive by entities with private and public essential workers to show their support.
When the drive-thru comes by, essential workers are encouraged to come out and be acknowledged. Those who can’t participate in the drive-thru are encouraged to post signs on their properties expressing support for essential workers.
Social distancing will be strictly enforced and participants are expected to follow all traffic laws. A map of the route can be found at the Essential Workers Appreciation Drive Thru Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/groups/268187217643423/?epa=SEARCH_BOX
The Buckley School car parade will begin at 1 p.m. today. The Buckley staff said they would like to see as many students as possible.
Those who in live in the parade path are welcome to wave from their driveway or yard. Those who don’t live in the parade route are welcome to park along the route and wave at the parade as it goes by.
A map of the parade route can be found on the Burton School District Facebook page and here: https://www.scribblemaps.com/maps/view/WRB_Car_Parade/WRBCARADE?fbclid=IwAR3LPf2NwMwUanEOZkItNi2qiOtLBe5x7xg5Vx_YV5Hb0CM8dhhyljczIU4