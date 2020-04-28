Friday will be Essential Workers Appreciation Day in Porterville.
Porterville resident Patricia Torres is organizing an Essential Workers Appreciation Parade to be held on Friday, May 1.
The Essential Workers Appreciation Drive Thru will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Foster Farms, 396 E. Henderson. Torres says anyone is welcome to show up to participate in the drive thru. She said those who show up should come a little before 10:30 a.m. in time to participate in the event.
As of Monday morning, Torres said there are 15 to 20 people who have committed to participating in the drive-thru. Torres has begun a group on Facebook, the Essential Workers Appreciation Day group and as of Monday there were about 100 people who were part of the group on Facebook.
Torres said the drive-thru will be held throughout downtown Porterville and throughout a large portion of the community. She said those participating will head down Henderson onto Main and will go from there. Torres said she will post a map with a specific route of the entire drive-thru on Facebook on Wednesday.
She said those participating will be driving by places with essential workers who work in the private sector and those who work in public service such as the fire department. Torres said workers who are doing essential work on Friday should look for those participating in the drive thru to be acknowledged. “If you hear cars and honks,” come out to be acknowledged she said.
Torres added social distancing will be strictly enforced during the drive-thru and she added those participating will be expected to obey all traffic laws.
She also encouraged those who will be unable to participate in the drive-thru on Friday to make signs and post them on their property in support of essential workers.
“I just want it to be a positive outcome,” said Torres about Friday’s event. “We want to show our appreciation for what they do for us. It’s my passion. It’s something I want to do as a family as well.”
The Essential Workers Appreciation Drive Thru Facebook page can be found here:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/268187217643423/?epa=SEARCH_BOX